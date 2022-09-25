Best places for Dandiya in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Kolkata

Women pose for photographs as they practice Garba ahead of Navratri, in Ahmedabad.

Garba dance and dandiya raas are the high point of the nine nights of ‘Navratri’ for many. Navratri is celebrated in the month of Ashwin to welcome Goddess Ambe or Durga across India, but especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra where it's observed with pomp and splendour. Shoppers throng markets selling traditional wear (Chaniya-Choli and Kediyu-Kafni Pyjama), costume jewellery and accessories weeks in advance.

While garba is usually performed to traditional folk songs in a circle around a big lamp or an idol of Goddess Shakti, Dandiya raas is played with colourful sticks and is said to have originated in Vrindavan. It is believed that these dances are representative of the fight between the Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, often referred to as "the dance of swords".

With Navratri back in its usual avatar after two years, revellers and dance-enthusiasts can look forward to a real dhamaka of dance and festivities. Here's our pick of the best Dandiya events across India:

Mumbai

1. Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak: Falguni Pathak is back this year with traditional folk songs as well as racy numbers, to set the mood for Dandiya. The ground is expansive, the stage and sound massive, and the dancing, non-stop for 4 hours each evening. Bring out your dancing shoes and ethnic wear and get ready to enjoy the nine days.

When: September 26-October 4, 2022

Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, Borivali West, Mumbai

Tickets: Rs 399 onwards, and Season Pass for 10 days available too.

2. Rangilo Re – Utsav Gujarat: Experience the traditional Gujarati flavour of Navratri in Mumbai, in Parthiv Gohil's mellifluous voice. Dance with gay abandon to the echo of dandiya beats in an indoor, air-conditioned venue. And when you need a break, there’s plenty of exciting food, and yes, even ample parking space. So set aside all your routine chores and dance the nine nights away.

When: September 26- October 4, 2022

Where: NESCO, Goregaon East, Mumbai

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards and Season Pass for 10 days available too.

Pune

3. Sanedo Raas Dandiya 2.0 Navratri Garba Night 2022: Music by The Pearl Band, celebrity anchors, food stalls, competitions - the organisers promise a high entertainment quotient at this event.

When: October 4, 2022

Where: Rajyog Lawns, Pune

Tickets: Rs 599 onwards

Delhi NCR

4. Dandiya Night 2022, Dilli Haat: The Dandiya fever has gripped Delhi too. Dandiya Nights under the sky. There can be nothing more exciting than that. Non-stop dancing to the tunes of a DJ playing pulsating music is what you can look forward to. And when you want a break, head straight to catch a bite at the various food kiosks and get back to dancing with renewed vigour.

When: October 2, 2022

Where: Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

Tickets: Rs 499

5. Dandiya Dhamaal, Greater Noida: Get ready for two consecutive nights of merriment and dancing with Anchor Sahiba Dayal, high-energy music, revelry and fun. Games, on-the-spot contests and a fashion show, will further add flavour to this event.

When: October 1 & 2, 2022

Where: Gaur city sports Complex, Noida

Tickets: Rs 450 onwards

Hyderabad

6. Navratri Utsav (Dandiya Dhamaal): This open-air venue with a popular live band, ‘Rock Beaters’, and state-of-the-art acoustics promises an enthralling experience.

When: September 26- October 4, 2022

Where: Imperial Gardens Secunderabad

Tickets: Rs 499

Ahmedabad

7. The Kirtidan Gadhvi Dandiya Dhamal: Get ready to rock in Ahmedabad this Navratri as the fun and festivities are back. Expect to dance to the tunes of traditional numbers and some popular music by Kirtidan Gadhvi. Dress in vibrant outfits, grab your dandiya sticks and have your dance partners ready, as the fun begins.

When: September 26- October 4, 2022

Where: Shantam Farms, Ahmedabad

Tickets: Rs 499

Bengaluru

8. Dandiya Night 2022 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield: The Navratri weekend will feature live music by DJs Sumaya and Syrah, and a plethora of performances - this one is bound to have you on the dance floor throughout. That’s not all. There is food, fun and games too.

When: October 1 & 2, 2022

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tickets: Rs 249

Kolkata

9. Dholira Jalsa 3: Apart from the Durga Puja celebrations, a mega Dandiya Utsav awaits people in Kolkata. Drums and dhol beats set the pace. There's food and beverages at this sprawling venue, too.

When: October 3 &4, 2022

Where: Earth Banquet, Hotel O2 Oxygen

Rs 599 onwards