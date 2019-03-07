App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LG's Dual Screen accessory on V50 is a practical alternative to foldable phones

LG believe the Dual Screen accessory along with 5G connectivity will revolutionise the gaming experience on handheld devices.

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

Rather than unveil a foldable phone like Samsung and Huawei, LG took a completely different route offering a separate screen accessory for their V50 ThinQ 5G handset. One of the main reasons for this being the uncertainty of the foldable smartphone market space.

The Galaxy Fold comes in at approximately $2000 and the Mate X debuts at roughly $2600. The technology, R&D and effort put into developing these foldable phones might justify their lavish price tags. But current flagship devices from Samsung and Huawei retail at less than half the cost of their folding handsets. At the moment, the market for a handset that expensive doesn't really exist.

So, LG might be justified in their approach in offering a second display as a detachable accessory, rather than a dual screen device. Although LG hasn’t revealed the price of its Dual Screen accessory and V50 ThinQ, you can bet they’ll be significantly cheaper than the $2000 Galaxy Fold and $2600 Mate X.

LG is touting streaming as the primary function of the Dual Screen. Whether you’re streaming a video, game or live event, LG believes that the speed and low latency offered by a 5G connection would reduce lag while streaming.

related news

LG V50 Dual Display

The South Korean giants believe the Dual Screen accessory along with 5G connectivity will revolutionise the gaming experience on handheld devices. The Game Launcher and excellent haptic engine on the V50 ThinQ combine to provide a tactile experience and make the device feel like an Android version of the Nintendo DS.

There are multiple other use-cases for the Dual Screen accessory. You can set up a video call between two people by having one person on one of the two screens or browse the web on one display and watch a video on the other. The Dual Screen accessory can be connected to the V50 ThinQ via three Pogo Pins at the bottom. It also comes with a USB -C port for charging. The Dual Screen can be positioned at a 104-degree angle or flat at a 180-degree angle.

Considering the technology used in folding OLED displays is new, and both the Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold are first-generation products, they might not be perfect. LG’s Dual Screen is based on tried and test technology, making it a practical alternative to folding phones.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 09:48 am

tags #smartphones #Technology

