LG releasing flip-cover display for the V50 ThinQ rather than a foldable phone at MWC

Major smartphone brands have been teasing the idea of foldable smartphones in the build-up to the Mobile World Congress. But South Korean giant, LG is taking a different approach, the company holding out on introducing a foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress this year.

No Foldable Smartphone for LG

Bongsuk Kwon, the head of LG’s TV and mobile divisions told reporters during a press event that the company had the technology to make a foldable smartphone but remain uncertain about the demands for such a device. Kwon said that a dual display phone will be sufficient to experience 5G and would wait to launch a foldable phone after seeing consumer and market reaction.

LG's Take on Dual Display

While companies like Samsung and Xiaomi are working on bringing a finished version of the foldable smartphone, LG is taking a page out of Apple’s playbook and waiting. Bongsuk Kwon confirmed LG would be releasing a new flip-cover attachable display for the V50 ThinQ smartphone – which will create a dual screen for the phone – alongside the LG V50 ThinQ and LG G8 ThinQ at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The flip-cover won’t be attached to the phone but will be sold separately as an optional accessory.

5G is the Priority



Felt like I'd shortchanged you guys a bit on the resolution the first time. pic.twitter.com/BS7CUdfgNh

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 18, 2019

Rather than a foldable smartphone, LG will likely unveil two flagship smartphones and one mid-tier smartphone during the MWC 2019. Unlike the LG G series smartphones with usually debut during the first half of the year; LG’s V series is often launched during the second half. But it looks like LG is waiting around to hop-on the 5G Bandwagon.

Evan Blass (prominent leaker) recently leaked a picture of the LG V50 ThinQ that sported a triple camera setup, rear fingerprint sensor and a wide notch display notch. The phone appears to be a Sprint 5G carrier-locked variant with a 5G logo at the back.

Right Move for LG

Considering the technology in LG’s rollable TVs are still a few years ahead of folding screens; the South Korean giant shouldn’t have any problem adopting folding display technology in their smartphones. However, as LG’s mobile division continues to struggle, opting out of the foldable smartphone race might be the best strategy.