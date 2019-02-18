App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:21 PM IST

Apple's latest patent hints at foldable iPhone or iPad

Apple recently updated a patent with drawings of what appears to be an iPhone with a flexible display and clamshell design.

Carlsen Martin
Foldable smartphones seem to be everywhere in the build-up to the Mobile World Congress. Xiaomi, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and now, Apple are all racing to deliver their version of a perfect foldable smartphone. Apple recently updated a patent with drawings of what appears to be an iPhone with a flexible display and clamshell design.

With Samsung already expected to show off a foldable Galaxy smartphone at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20, Apple’s timing couldn’t have been better. The patent suggests that Apple might be experimenting with multiple designs. Sketches in the patent application indicate a device that folds inward and outward.

The patent points to a clamshell phone, similar to Motorola’s patent for the new Moto Razr foldable smartphone. According to the patent filed by California-based tech giant, the foldable phone will sport Apple’s design and is aimed at making the phone more pocketable with the use of hinges.

The literature in the patent registered with the United States Patent & Trademark Office describes – “Flexible displays may be mounted to the housing portions overlapping the hinges. When the housing portions in a device are rotated relative to each other, the flexible display may bend.”

Also, currently it is unclear whether the upcoming device by Apple will be a dual-screen iPhone or a more pocket-sized tablet.

One thing’s for sure, Apple is making the right move by not rushing and bidding their time in devising the best possible plan of action. 5G and foldable smartphones might be the talk of the town right now, but in reality, most of the discussion points towards enthusiasms rather than actual demand.

Also, it is worth noting that though Apple patents a lot of ideas, not all of them make it to the production floor.
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:21 pm

