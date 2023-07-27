Supreme Court permits extension of ED director's tenure till September 15

The court has however made it clear that no further extensions would be granted.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on July 27 permitted the extension of the tenure of Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Director, ED till September 15. The court, however, made it clear that no further extensions would be granted.

Centre had sought an extension of Mishra's term till October 15, since his presence would be required for the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) peer review.

The court questioned the government if there are no other competent officers that it has sought for Mishra's extension. The government, however, told the court that since he has been involved in the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) peer review for quite some time, it is important that he continues till the process is over.

Lawyers opposing this application had argued that Mishra's continuation has nothing to do with the FATF peer review and urged the court not to allow such an application.

On July 11, the apex court ruled that the central government extending the tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is invalid and directed Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who is presently the director, to vacate the office by July 31.

However, the court upheld the validity of amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC Act) conferring power on the central government to extend the tenure of ED director.

In December 2022, the top court had sought a response from the Centre and others to a plea challenging the third extension granted to the ED director.