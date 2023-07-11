SC annuls extension of ED chief's tenure, current director should vacate by July 31

The government promulgated an ordinance last year under which the tenure of the ED and CBI chiefs could be extended by up to three years after the mandated term of two years.

The Supreme Court on July 11 ruled that the central government extending the tenure of the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is invalid and directed Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who is presently the director, to vacate the office by July 31.

The court however upheld the validity of amendments to the Central Vigilance Commission Act (CVC Act) conferring power on the central government to extend the tenure of ED director.

In December 2022, the top court sought a response from the Centre and others to a plea challenging the third extension granted to ED chief Mishra.

It had issued notices to the Union of India, Central Vigilance Commission and the ED director on a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur.

The plea accused the central government of destroying the "basic structure" of democracy by misusing the enforcement agencies against its political opponents. The court had appointed Justice KV Viswanathan (who was not a judge of the Supreme Court then) as an amicus curiae to assist them in the case.

The Congress leader said the top court had passed a specific order that no further extension shall be granted to Mishra but the Centre gave him a second extension from November 17, 2021 to November 17, 2022 after which she filed a petition on which a notice was issued.

"During the pendency of above writ petition, respondent no.1 again gave third extension from November 18, 2022 to November 18, 2023 to the respondent no.2, which shows that respondent no.1 has no respect towards the rule of Law," the plea has said.

On November 18, Justice SK Kaul had recused himself from hearing the pleas challenging the amended law allowing extension of up to five years for the ED director, a day after Mishra was given a fresh one-year extension as the chief of the anti-money laundering agency.

A batch of petitions, including those filed by Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Thakur, and TMC's Mahua Moitra and Saket Gokhale, had come up for hearing before the bench.

According to an official order, the Union government gave a fresh one-year extension to Mishra, the third for the Indian Revenue Service officer.

The notification issued by the government said the 1984 batch IRS officer will be in office till November 18, 2023.

Mishra, 62, was first appointed the director of the ED for two years on November 19, 2018. Later, by an order dated November 13, 2020, the central government modified the appointment letter retrospectively and his two-year term was changed to three years.

On September 5, the Centre had contested in the top court the bona fide of the pleas filed by some political leaders challenging the extension granted to the ED chief and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years, calling it "pressure tactics".

The apex court had then appointed Vishwanathan as amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist it in dealing with the pleas.

Congress leader Surjewala's plea challenged the amendment made by the central government to the fundamental concept decided by the apex court in two judgements in the Vineet Narayan and the Common Cause cases on fixed tenure for such officials.