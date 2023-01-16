SC asks petitioners in Joshimath subsidence case to approach Uttarakhand HC for relief

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Supreme Court on January 16 asked petitioners to approach the Uttarakhand High Court with a plea that sought its intervention for financial aid and to declare the crisis in the hill state's pilgrim town of Joshimath a national disaster as an application pertaining to the Joshimath crisis is already being heard by the HC.

The high court is already hearing an application on this issue. As the counsel for the petitioner kept making submissions despite Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud offering a solution, CJI said, "You don’t want to use this proceeding for social media sound bytes."

The SC took note of the fact that "On January 12, 2023, a Division Bench of the HC passed directions in relation to Joshimath in a PIL pertaining to the glacial burst that led to sudden flooding and loss of life. The bench observed that the application in the HC specifically highlights the situation in Joshimath and the High Court, while entertaining it, underscored the importance of associating experts in the fields of hydrology, geology, geomorphology, landslide experts etc with any study which maybe undertaken by Uttarakhand."

The Bench observed that the HC has asked the State to strictly enforce ban on construction in Joshimath. Thus, the SC concluded that the application in the Uttarakhand HC significantly overlaps with the PIL. Observing that the HC has already begun hearing the application pertaining to Joshimath, the bench asked the petitioners to either intervene in the proceedings or file a fresh plea raising these issues.

Religious leader Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the court about the recent incidents of houses and building developing cracks in Joshimath because of the sinking of land, Moneycontrol reported last week.

The petition, which was heard by a bench comprising the CJI and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, also sought financial assistance and compensation for the residents of Joshimath.

Since the ground subsidence disaster, teams of scientists and other professionals have been visiting the sites.