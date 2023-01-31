English
    Bridge collapse in Gujarat: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel surrenders before court

    Ajanta Manufacturing Limited (Oreva Group) was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi that collapsed on October 30 last year, days after its repairs.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST
    The Morbi bridge tragedy in Gujarat killed nearly 140 persons. (Image: AFP)

    Oreva Group Managing Director Jaysukh Patel on Tuesday surrendered before a court in Morbi in connection with last year's suspension bridge collapse tragedy in which 135 people were killed.

    Patel was named as an accused in the chargesheet filed by police on January 27.

    He surrendered before the court of chief judicial magistrate which had issued an arrest warrant against him.

