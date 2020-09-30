Live now
Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case shortly. LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti to skip court
CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment.
LIVE Updates : A special CBI court in Lucknow will today deliver its verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and Vinay Katiyar, almost 28 years after the 16th-century mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya town was razed by a mob sparking communal riots. The date of the verdict was fixed on the direction of the Supreme Court that had asked for the judgment to be delivered by September 30. CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will start reading out the verdict in the court room at 10 am. Most of the top accused in the case are unlikely to be present in the court room. Accused, including Advani, Joshi, Bharti and Singh are likely to attend the proceedings through video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by “kar sevaks” who claimed it was built on the site of ancient Ram Temple. Last year, Supreme Court of India settled the land dispute over the site allowing construction of Ram Temple. The top court also directed that an alternative site be allotted near the temple for construction of a mosque. The ground-breaking function for the temple was held on August 5 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Catch the LIVE updates here :
Special Court to deliver Babri Masjid demolition verdict
Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : Security tightened around Special CBI court in Lucknow.
Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : Among the seventeen accused in the case who have passed away during the course of the trial include Bal Thackeray, Ashok Singhal, Mahant Avaidyanath, Giriraj Kishore and Vijayaraje Scindia.
Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : The CBI has produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court. Charges were framed against as many as 48 accused in the case. Seventeen of them have died during the course of the trial.
Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : Security has been beefed up at the court premises in Lucknow ahead of the hearing as CBI judge SK Yadav is all set to pronounce the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case today.
Babri Masjid Verdict LIVE Updates : A special CBI court will deliver its verdict in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving 32 accused, including former deputy prime minister LK Advani, former BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi, former UP CM Kalyan Singh, former Union minister Uma Bharti among others. CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav will start reading out the verdict in the court room at 10 am.