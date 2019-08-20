App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Leaked images reveal Redmi Note 8 Pro may sport triple camera setup

The leaked images show a boy holding the Redmi smartphone in a TV commercial, revealing the back panel.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Redmi Note 8 has been in the news lately, thanks to the rumoured 64MP camera on the smartphone. The device has been spotted in the open, with live images revealing some details of the anticipated smartphone. Live images of a Redmi device have leaked on the internet. A twitter user named Xiaomishka has uploaded two images of the device, which looks like the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The leaked images show a boy holding the Redmi smartphone in a TV commercial, revealing the back panel.

Considering the device is Redmi Note 8 Pro, it would get a triple camera setup at the back. This would be an upgrade over the dual-camera system found on the Note 7 Pro. The vertically aligned camera unit’s placement has also been shifted from top left to top centre. The fingerprint scanner is located at the centre, below the camera unit.

The image also shows some blurred text below the camera unit. The text could possibly mention the 64MP smartphone camera that is rumoured to debut on the Redmi device. 

There are no other details of the Note 8 Pro available as yet. Redmi’s CEO Lu Weibing has revealed some details of the Redmi Note 8. Weibing made a post using the Note 8 and stated that the smartphone in his hand offers a longer battery life, higher screen-to-body ratio and takes clearer images.

Close

A rendered image by MyDrivers based on Weibing’s teaser video of the Redmi 64MP smartphone shows the Note 8 with a quad-camera setup. The fourth sensor is placed on the right side of the vertically aligned triple camera setup. It is highly unlikely that the Note 8 Pro would have a triple camera setup if the standard Note 8 has a quad-camera unit.

related news

We would recommend taking these early rumours with a pinch of salt and wait till Xiaomi officially drops some teasers.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #gadgets #Redmi #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.