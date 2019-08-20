Leaked images reveal Redmi Note 8 Pro may sport triple camera setup

Redmi Note 8 has been in the news lately, thanks to the rumoured 64MP camera on the smartphone. The device has been spotted in the open, with live images revealing some details of the anticipated smartphone. Live images of a Redmi device have leaked on the internet. A twitter user named Xiaomishka has uploaded two images of the device, which looks like the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The leaked images show a boy holding the Redmi smartphone in a TV commercial, revealing the back panel.

Considering the device is Redmi Note 8 Pro, it would get a triple camera setup at the back. This would be an upgrade over the dual-camera system found on the Note 7 Pro. The vertically aligned camera unit’s placement has also been shifted from top left to top centre. The fingerprint scanner is located at the centre, below the camera unit.

The image also shows some blurred text below the camera unit. The text could possibly mention the 64MP smartphone camera that is rumoured to debut on the Redmi device.

There are no other details of the Note 8 Pro available as yet. Redmi’s CEO Lu Weibing has revealed some details of the Redmi Note 8. Weibing made a post using the Note 8 and stated that the smartphone in his hand offers a longer battery life, higher screen-to-body ratio and takes clearer images.

A rendered image by MyDrivers based on Weibing’s teaser video of the Redmi 64MP smartphone shows the Note 8 with a quad-camera setup. The fourth sensor is placed on the right side of the vertically aligned triple camera setup. It is highly unlikely that the Note 8 Pro would have a triple camera setup if the standard Note 8 has a quad-camera unit.