Labour Ministry sets up expert group to fix minimum and floor wages

The Ministry of Labour & Employment has constituted an expert group led by Prof Ajit Mishra, Director, Institute of Economic Growth to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Minimum Wages.

The group has been constituted for a period of three years from the date of notification.

"To arrive at the wage rates, the group will look into the international best practices on the wages and evolve a scientific criteria and methodology for fixation of wages," Labour Ministry said in a statement.

The members of the expert group include Prof Tarika Chakraborty, IIM Calcutta, Dr Anushree Sinha, Senior Fellow, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary, Dr H. Srinivas, Director General, V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI).

DPS Negi, Senior Labour and Employment Advisor in the Ministry is the Member Secretary of the group.

A floor wage is a minimum wage established by law. It functions as a benchmark for wages in order to ensure that the wages do not fall below the set limit. It is applicable to all the categories of workers across the country.

Minimum wages, on the other hand, varies across different categories of workers.