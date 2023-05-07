King Charles's coronation: Agitated horse runs into crowd during parade. Viral video

A horse backs into the crowd during the Coronation Procession after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in London, Saturday.

A horse, which was part of the coronation process of Britain's King Charles III, went rogue and rammed into the crowd watching the parade. A video of the incident has since become viral. The incident occurred after King Charles III was heading back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey.

The clip shows the horse having lost control as it backed onto a crowd of onlookers who frantically stepped aside to make way for the agitated animal. A metal barrier also collapsed in the ensuing chaos. According to reports, a stretcher was arranged at the site but no one appeared to be hurt enough to need it.



During today's coronation of the British King Charles the Third, an agitated horse, which was part of the royal procession, ran into the audience watching the event on the streets of London pic.twitter.com/29RXPOwK2e

King Charles III on Saturday became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, surrounded by heavy symbolism of his many passions, including a drive towards more sustainable living, a multi-faith outlook and a great love for India and the wider Commonwealth.

While he ascended to the throne immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II last September, the 74-year-old was formally crowned King of the United Kingdom when the Archbishop of Canterbury concluded the religious ceremony by inviting the 2,200-strong congregation and millions watching worldwide to swear allegiance to the new British Sovereign.

As the heir to the throne, he made several visits to India and focussed many of his charitable efforts on India through the British Asian Trust founded by him in 2007 to tackle poverty and hardship in South Asia. The royal spoke of his 'great love for India' when he launched an emergency Covid appeal in 2021 and helped raise millions during India's severe pandemic wave.

