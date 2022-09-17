Khaby Lame, TikTok’s most-followed star, earns this staggering amount for each post

Khaby Lame, 22, who is based in Italy, has 142.8 million followers on TikTok.

The most-followed content creator on TikTok has revealed how much he makes per post. Khaby Lame became TikTok’s most popular creator in June with 142.8 million followers to his name – a number that has now increased to a whopping 149.5 million.

In an exclusive with Fortune, Lame’s manager, Alessandro Riggio, has now revealed that the 22-year-old is on his way to earning $10 million this year, thanks to his TikTok fame and subsequent endorsement deals.

Khaby Lame was recently paid $450,000 by Hugo Boss to walk the ramp at their Milan Fashion Week show and post a clip of the walk to his TikTok account.

Documents reviewed by Fortune also revealed that he earned $750,000 from a major Hollywood studio for one TikTok video.

The influencer, whose real name is Khabane Lame, was born in Senegal and immigrated to Italy in 2001 with his family. He joined TikTok at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and quickly rose to fame with his silent skits and deadpan humour.

According to the Independent, Lame’s manager said he is not motivated by money. “He was poor, and he doesn’t know how much he has in the bank. He doesn’t care about…” Riggio said before Lame himself cut in and added: “I like making people laugh. I love my family. I love my company.”

Lame is now learning English by watching American cartoons and movies. He hopes to become an actor one day, and his ultimate goal is to star in a movie with Will Smith.