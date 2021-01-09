MARKET NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result declared: Karunya KR-481 lottery winners announced at keralalotteryresult.net

Kerala Lottery Result Declared: The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya KR-481' will take home Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh.

Moneycontrol News
January 09, 2021 / 03:23 PM IST
Representative image

Kerala Lottery Result 'Karunya KR-481': The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the winners of 'Karunya KR-481' lottery at 3.00 pm on January 9. Those who purchased the tickets can check the result at keralalotteryresult.net.

The first prize winner of the Kerala state lottery 'Karunya KR-481' will get Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner of the consolation prize will get Rs 8,000.

The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners will get Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively.

Steps to check the 'Karunya KR-481' result on January 9:

> Visit the Kerala Lottery's official website -- keralalotteryresult.net or click here

> Look for 'Kerala Lottery Result 9.1.2021 Karunya KR-481' and click on it

> A new page will display 'Karunya KR-481' lottery results

Kerala had set up India’s first lottery department in 1967. The department released its first lottery ticket on November 1 that year. The ticket valued at Re 1 carried first prize money of Rs 50,000. The first draw took place on January 26, 1968.

The department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries -- Pratheeksha, Dhanasree, Win-Win, Akshaya, Bhagyanidhi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries -- and six bumper lotteries.

More than three Taluk Lottery Offices are functioning -- one each at Punalur in Kollam District, Kattappana in Idukki District, and Thamarassery in Kozhikkode District, as per the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, Government of Kerala.
TAGS: #India #Kerala #lottery #trending
first published: Jan 9, 2021 02:28 pm

