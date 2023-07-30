'Keep the fad to movie stars': Doctor on TikTok's risky 'Barbie Feet Challenge'

The challenge has sparked concerns amongst podiatrists, medical specialists who help with problems with feet and lower legs. (Image: Warner Bros)

The world just cannot get enough of “Barbie”. The film starring Margot Robbie created waves much before its release and scripted box office history by recording the biggest opening weekend ever by a female director.

Movie-goers were super excited to watch the film and wore a majority of them wore pink outfits to echo the theme of the movie. The Greta Gerwig directorial contributed to birthday party themes, restaurant decors and food as well. The movie took the internet by storm and inspired the fashion circuit with pink clothes, a trend that is now called “Barbiecore”.

Amid that, a scene from the film has masses, even celebrities, obsessing over it. The shot showed Robbie’s perfectly arched feet amidst a pink background. In the scene, Robbie’s character was seen slipping out of her pink, furry heels and standing on the tips of her toes, while her heels remained in the air. Exactly like Mattel’s iconic Barbie dolls.

Well, that particular shot has inspired a challenge on TikTok called the “Barbie Foot Challenge”. The trend requires the participant to recreate the scene. The hashtags #BarbieFeet and #BarbieFeetChallenge have garnered a combined total of over 80 million views on the platform, and search interest for “Barbie Foot Challenge” increased 2,950% over the course of one week, Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center reported, according to the New York Post.

Shanna Scribner, a TikToker, was the first one to post a video based on the scene, and hence kickstarted a trend. Even American model Chrissy Teigen hopped onto the bandwagon.

However, the challenge has sparked concerns amongst podiatrists (medical specialists who help with problems with feet and lower legs)

“Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman’s legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk. If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video,” Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus, DPM, RPhs, FACFAS and board-certified podiatrist at Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, told The Post.

The high-arched pose can lead to muscle and spine issues since it strains the lower back. (Image: @miss.satine.official/TikTok)

“However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use.”

The high-arched pose can lead to muscle and spine issues since it strains the lower back — and it can also damage growth plates, a warning to younger girls who are still growing, he added.

The doctor also explained how wearing heels and doing the pose is not the same. The foot maybe in the same position but heels add support to the heel and rear of the foot while Barbie Foot has no support at all, placing more strain on the body.

“To walk on your toes without heels isn’t sustainable, and, in fact, the reality in the movie is that Barbie actually has flatfeet, along with 30% of the population. Considering we aren’t trained ballerinas en pointe, let’s keep the fad to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look perfect,” he quoted further.