Financial Times
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

KBC 12: Anupa Das becomes third woman to win Rs 1 crore on quiz show

By the time Anupa Das had reached the Rs 1 crore question, she had used three of her four lifelines and was left only with the ‘fifty-fifty’ lifeline. She used it to answer the Rs 1 crore question correctly and became the third crorepati contestant of the 12th edition of KBC.

Moneycontrol News

Anupa Das, a schoolteacher from Chattisgarh became the third woman to win Rs 1 crore on the latest episode of the quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Two more contestants of KBC 12 – Nazia Nasim from Delhi and IPS officer Mohita Sharma -- have become crorepatis by answering the Rs 1 crore question correctly.

The freshly minted crorepati Anupa Das revealed on the show that the quiz money will be used to meet the expenses of her mother’s cancer treatment.



IPS officer Mohita Sharma becomes second crorepati on KBC 12

Close



 By the time Anupa Das had reached the Rs 1 crore question, she had used three of her four lifelines and was left only with the ‘fifty-fifty’ lifeline. She used it to answer the Rs 1 crore question correctly and became the third crorepati contestant of the 12th edition of KBC.

The 1 crore question that Anupa answered correctly was: “Who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery on 18 November 1962 at Rezang La in Ladakh?” The options were: (A) Major Dhan Singh Thapa (B) Lt Col Ardeshir Tarapore (C) Subedar Jobinder Singh (D) Major Shaitan Singh.

The correct answer was Major Shaitan Singh.

As the game proceeded, Anupa chose to opt out of answering the Rs 7 crore question, which was: “In One Day International cricket, which team have Riaz Poonawala and Shaukat Dukanwala represented?” The answer was “United Arab Emirates” and it so turned out that the contestant had guessed it right.
First Published on Nov 26, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #Kaun Banega Crorepati' #KBC 12

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.