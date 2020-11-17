IPS officer Mohita Sharma becomes second crorepati on KBC 12

IPS officer Mohita Sharma became the second person to win Rs 1 crore on the 12th season of the popular Indian quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Sharma, 30, who became the second crorepati of KBC season 12, is an IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

The IPS officer, who is set to face the question worth Rs 7 crore on the KBC 12 episode that will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television this week, is currently posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana.

In a clip shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Mohita Sharma, who is a native of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, can be heard telling KBC host Amitabh Bachchan: “Chahe jo marzi dhanrashi jeet ke jau, par raat ko jab soun, to ye lage ki badhiya khel ke gayi (Regardless of the amount I take home, when I sleep at night, I should feel content about the game I played.”Sharma became a crorepati about a week after another woman – a communication professional named Nazia Nasim -- took home Rs 1 crore.