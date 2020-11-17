PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPS officer Mohita Sharma becomes second crorepati on KBC 12

The IPS officer, who is set to face the question worth Rs 7 crore on the KBC 12 episode that will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television this week, is currently posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moneycontrol News

IPS officer Mohita Sharma became the second person to win Rs 1 crore on the 12th season of the popular Indian quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Sharma, 30, who became the second crorepati of KBC season 12, is an IPS officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre.

The IPS officer, who is set to face the question worth Rs 7 crore on the KBC 12 episode that will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television this week, is currently posted as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bari Brahmana.

In a clip shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Mohita Sharma, who is a native of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, can be heard telling KBC host Amitabh Bachchan: “Chahe jo marzi dhanrashi jeet ke jau, par raat ko jab soun, to ye lage ki badhiya khel ke gayi (Regardless of the amount I take home, when I sleep at night, I should feel content about the game I played.”







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Close


Sharma became a crorepati about a week after another woman – a communication professional named Nazia Nasim -- took home Rs 1 crore.
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Indian Police Service (IPS) #Kaun Banega Crorepati' #KBC 12 #Mohita Sharma

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.