Karnataka BJP denies rift after mysterious letter against Yediyurappa surfaces

A mysterious letter criticising Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has surfaced amid speculations of a rift developing in the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The unsigned letter, which has not been addressed to anyone in particular, disapproves of the BJP leader’s style of governance and accuses him of indulging in favouritism. It alleges that he pulls favours for his family members and does not let other party members grow and flourish.

According to an NDTV report, the letter suggests the 77-year-old should take up a more latent role, such as guiding the BJP, instead of being actively involved in electoral politics. It adds that he could be made the governor of a state.

Though Karnataka BJP leaders have junked all reports of infights, the seething anger among legislators who did not secure a berth during the February 6 Cabinet expansion is becoming apparent. Only the 10 new legislators who defected from the Congress party and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) were included, leaving many miffed.

Interestingly, the letter surfaced on social media on a day when a meeting was reportedly supposed to take place between certain MLAs and former CM Jagadish Shettar. However, any speculation concerning this development was also quashed by the saffron party. Commenting on this, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana said: “There was no secret meeting, nor is there any dissent in our party. Yediyurappaji is our only leader. Our government is stable; everything is going fine.”