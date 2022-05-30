Johnny Depp sings 'Isolation' live on stage ahead of Amber Heard case verdict | Watch

Johnny Depp performs at Sheffield on Sunday night. (Image credit: @Marussia15)

Actor Johnny Depp surprised his fans on Sunday night when he made a made a surprise appearance on stage with rock guitarist Jeff Beck in Sheffield on Sunday.

This comes only days after the closing arguments were made in the defamation case involving former wife and fellow actor Amber Heard.

On Sunday night, Depp made an appearance alongside his friend Beck -- who’s touring the UK -- to perform their 2020 song Isolation, a remake of John Lennon’s popular number.

Johnny Depp had earlier played rock music and is also part of the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry.



As if Johnny Depp just showed up in my hometown. Sheffield England and surprised fans at a Jeff beck show. And just starts playing. Shut the fuck up. Why don’t you announce these things sir!!!! #justiceforjohnnydepp #johnnydepp #deppvsheard #AmberTurd pic.twitter.com/O7pHd9uYKS

— gemma (@gemma49474378) May 29, 2022

Meanwhile, here's how Depp's fans reacted to the surprise performance:



Just met Johnny depp wtf pic.twitter.com/EXiKd1r446 — Grace x (@gracewoodd_) May 29, 2022

According to a report in The Guardian , On releasing their version of Isolation in 2020, Jeff Beck had said: “Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year … you’ll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while”. There have been no further releases since Isolation, however.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes