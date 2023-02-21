Jet CEO Sanjiv Kapoor celebrates 31st anniversary: 'Our open-air wedding on a...'

Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor shared a throwback photo with wife Upasana Kapoor. (Image credit: @TheSanjivKapoor/Twitter)

=== recently took his Twitter followers on a trip down memory lane with a throwback picture of him and his wife Upasana Kapoor clicked 37 years ago. The couple marked their 31st anniversary recently.

Sanjiv Kapoor wrote, "31 years today. The 'then' photo was taken in 1986, almost 37 years ago, when we were in first-year college (she at BITS Pilani, me at Dartmouth)." Recollecting his wedding, Kapoor said, "Our open-air wedding on a cold 1992 evening was adjacent to the Qutab Minar, with aircraft on approach to DEL flying overhead."



31 years today. The "then" photo was taken in 1986, almost 37 years ago, when we were in first year college (she at BITS Pilani, me at Dartmouth). Our open-air wedding on a cold 1992 evening was adjacent to the Qutab Minar, with aircraft on approach to DEL flying overhead pic.twitter.com/ftsiSvYVH6

— Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 18, 2023

The post drew congratulations from many Twitter users.

"You both look so good together - then and now! And the shaadi story is so apt for someone flying high! Happy anniversary!" commented user Chitra Narayan (@ndcnn). "Wow! It’s a refreshing change to see a rock solid couple after 30+ years together. A lot of people in the 35-40 bracket seem to regret they married early as they have now changed and grown into different people. More power to you. God bless!" wrote Rahul Jagtiani (@RahulJagtiani).

The Jet Airways CEO had made headlines last week as well when he complained online about Vodafone Idea's repeated calls and asked them to stop. The company, on the other hand, did the exact opposite. They told Sanjiv Kapoor they'd get in touch to address his issue and made more calls.

