Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez engagement party: Bill Gates spotted with rumoured girlfriend Paula Hurd

At Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's party, Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were seen chatting with other guests.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hosted another engagement party, this time on the Amazon billionaire’s $500 million superyacht, in Italy. Among those who attended the star-studded affair was fellow billionaire Bill Gates and his rumoured girlfriend, Paula Hurd, Page Six reported.

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd were seen in a photograph sitting in the yacht and chatting with other guests. Last month, a representative of Gates, 67, denied rumours that he was engaged to Hurd, 60. The couple has reportedly been dating for a year but has managed to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye – although Hurd accompanied Gates to Sydney in January where Gates met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. They were photographed together at the Australian Open too.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos, 59 and Lauren Sanchez, 53, got engaged in May, shortly after which they made a grand entrance in Cannes, south of France, on the superyacht which is named “Koru”. They had been dating since 2018, but only went public with their relationship once his divorce from his first wife MacKenzie Scott was finalised in 2019.

Other VIP guests at the extravagant party included American entrepreneur Wendi Murdoch, who is the ex-wife of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Bezos’s luxury boat is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world. The vessel completed its construction five years after it was commissioned in 2018, and made its maiden voyage in April. The front of the superyacht reportedly features a mermaid figure that resembles Lauren Sanchez.