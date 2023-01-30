What bosses shouldn’t do during meetings, according to billionaire Jeff Bezos

Bezos quit as the CEO of Amazon in 2021 but continues to be its executive chair.

When you live with one of the world's richest persons, you are certain to receive leadership and time management lessons. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez has revealed he regularly gives her advice about how to conduct her work meetings, adding that it is like a "masterclass".

Sánchez, a television personality who has own production house, spoke exclusively to WSJ. Magazine about her work, and relationship with one of the world's most powerful businessmen.

“Living with Jeff is like having a master class every day," she told the magazine. "What he’s really taught me a lot about is management."

During the interview, Sánchez recounted Bezos' advice -- that in meetings, bosses should not be the ones to talk first.

Bezos also told her that it's important others don't get swayed by the boss' views. So leaders should hold off on speaking till the end.

Meetings should ideally not extend more than an hour, he added.

The Amazon founder had said in a 2016 interview that "good bosses are right a lot".

Bezos quit as the CEO of Amazon in 2021 but continues to be its executive chair. He is also the owner of spaceflight company Blue Origin and the Washington Post newspaper.

He has a net worth of $126 billion, making him the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The billionaire had told CNN in November that he would give away most of his wealth in his lifetime, mainly to climate causes and social unity efforts.