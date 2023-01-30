What's it like living with 'goofy' Jeff Bezos? Girlfriend Lauren Sánchez reveals

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been together since 2019.

Most people wouldn't think of billionaire Jeff Bezos as "goofy" and someone who makes Sunday breakfast for their family, but this is what his partner Lauren Sánchez revealed about him in a recent in-depth interview.

Sánchez spoke to The Wall Street Journal's WSJ. Magazine about her life with the Amazon founder, that includes lots of laughs, working together and just "being together all time", revealing aspects of his personality often hidden from public view.

"He's really funny," the 53-year-old media personality told the magazine. "He makes me laugh all the time. He can be goofy."

Sánchez spoke endearingly of Bezos' distinct laughter, that at first, caught her off-guard.

"When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?'. Now I love it," she said. "And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

Not only is he funny, he also makes an effort to cook her breakfast on Sundays, Sánchez said.

"He makes the best pancakes in the world,"Sánchez said. "He wakes up early. He gets the Betty Crocker cookbook out every time."

During the interview, Sánchez also delved into their work partnership. She revealed she was planning to fly to space in 2024 as part of a women-led space mission of Blue Origin -- Bezos' spaceflight company.

"He's very encouraging and excited," Sánchez said of Bezos. "And he's thrilled we're putting this group together."

The 53-year-old revealed she has a helicopter pilot license. When she was younger, she wanted to be a flight attendant but was rejected because of her weight.

Another area they are working together in is philanthropy, she added. Sánchez said she and Bezos believed in helping those who are "closest to the ground".

Bezos, 59, has a net worth of $126 billion making him the third-richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He had told CNN in November that he would give away most of his wealth in his lifetime, mainly to climate causes and social unity efforts.

His ex-wife MacKenzie Scott has also pledged to give away more than 50 percent of her wealth -- most of which comes from their divorce settlement.