How Jeff Bezos surprised girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on her birthday

Screengrab from a video Instagrammed by @laurenwsanchez

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos surprised girlfriend Lauren Sanchez with an intimate birthday dinner earlier this month, she has now revealed in an Instagram post.

Sanchez, 53, took to Instagram on Monday to share glimpses from her multiple birthday celebrations, including the party hosted by her friend Laura Andreessen, as well as the “intimate dinner” that Bezos organised.

Sanchez, a TV host-turned-helicopter pilot and camerawoman, celebrates her birthday on December 19. Her video montage and the accompanying caption on Instagram revealed that Laura Andreessen, wife of billionaire investor Marc Andreessen, hosted a birthday lunch for her in Malibu. The birthday party included a helicopter cake in a nod to Sanchez’s career as a helicopter pilot, as well as a poem that Andreessen wrote for her. Sanchez chose a blue outfit for the celebration.

According to the Daily Mail, the lunch took place on December 8. Birthday celebrations continued when Jeff Bezos hosted a lavish dinner for Sanchez over the weekend, for which she chose a little black dress. Photos show the couple celebrating with close friends and family. Sanchez revealed that the Amazon founder gave a speech during the party which had guests laughing and crying.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude for the amazing experiences and love that I’ve received for my birthday,” wrote Sanchez on Instagram.

“First and foremost, I was blessed to have such an incredible birthday celebration thrown by my dear friend Laura Andreeseen,” she said. “Then…my love surprised me with an intimate dinner where he gave a speech that had everyone in the room laughing and crying.”

She also mentioned her children in her post, noting that “each had their own special way of saying happy birthday.”

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos reportedly met as neighbours in Seattle and went public with their relationship in 2019 – shortly after the Amazon founder’s divorce with wife Mackenzie Scott was finalised.