    Jay Kotak’s post as fiancée Aditi Arya graduates from Yale: ‘immensely proud’

    Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, has confirmed his engagement to former Miss India Aditi Arya.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
    Jay Kotak, Aditi Arya

    Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya reportedly got engaged in Paris in August 2022

    Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, shared a post congratulating his fiancée, former Miss India Aditi Arya, for graduating from Yale University. Kotak shared a Twitter post for Arya on May 24.


    “Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya,” he wrote on May 24. Two pictures shared alongside the message show Aditi Arya in her graduation robes.


    Jay Kotak himself holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Columbia University. He is currently co-head of digital bank Kotak811.

    On the other hand, Aditi Arya graduated from Delhi University's Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and has worked as a research analyst at Ernst & Young. She was crowned Miss India World in 2015. She appeared in a handful of Hindi and Telugu movies before moving to the US to study at the ivy league Yale University.

    It was rumoured that Jay Kotak and Aditi Arya got engaged in August 2022 – the internet even managed to dig up a picture of the couple posing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris after the engagement. However, neither of them had confirmed the rumours up until now.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 25, 2023 08:01 am