Japanese ambassador meets Aamir Khan, greets him in Hindi. Watch

Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki meets Aamir Khan in Mumbai (Image credit: @HiroSuzukiAmbJP/Twitter)

Japan's Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki met Bollywood star Aamir Khan on Friday and presented him with a traditional Japanese kimono. Suzuki is currently on a tour of Mumbai where he has met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, hosted the Japan-India Film Networking Reception and taken a ride on the city’s famous local trains.

On Friday, Hiroshi Suzuki met Aamir Khan, whose film 3 Idiots had become a superhit in Japan. Suzuki even prepared some Hindi sentences to converse with the actor.

After introducing himself in flawless Hindi, the Japanese ambassador told Khan: “Maine jo pehli Bollywood film dekhi vo 3 Idiots thi (The first Bollywood film I watched was 3 Idiots).”

“Vo Japan mein bhi super hit ho gayi. Main aur meri dharampatni poori tarah se aapke fan ban gaye (The film was a super hit in Japan. My wife and I became your fans),” he told a gratified Aamir Khan.

3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starred Aamir Khan , R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the lead. It earned $1.7 million in Japan upon its release in the summer of 2013, becoming the highest grossing Indian film in Japan at the time.

The Japanese envoy also presented Khan with a traditional kimono. “Aamir Khan tried Japanese Kimono wedding robe. Thank you very much for your kind hospitality,” he wrote.



Mr. Aamir Khan tried Japanese Kimono wedding robe

Thank you very much for your kind hospitality #AamirKhan pic.twitter.com/PuiF2GF1z1

— Hiroshi Suzuki, Ambassador of Japan (@HiroSuzukiAmbJP) June 2, 2023



Interestingly enough, Hiroshi Suzuki is not the first Japanese ambassador to India who has met Aamir Khan. In October 2017, Ambassador Hiramatsu had also met the actor in Mumbai and the two had discussed closer cooperation between Japanese and Indian film industries.

Meanwhile, reports from last month indicate that Aamir Khan will turn producer for son Junaid’s first film, a large chunk of which will be filmed in Japan. It is believed that Khan and the team are already in talks with the Japanese government for subsidies to reduce the cost.