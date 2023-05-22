Who is James Marape, Papua New Guinea leader who touched PM Modi's feet?

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touches PM Modi's feet at the airport. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@@Ra_THORe).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a visit to Papua New Guinea (PNG), was greeted by his counterpart James Marape at the airport. However, he won the hearts of many when he touched PM Modi's feet at the airport.Here are a few things to know about Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape:
- Marape is part of the PANGU Pati political party and has been the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea since 2019. Marape quit the People's National Congress Party in 2019 and joined the Pangu PATI.
- Marape graduated from the University of Papua New Guinea with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1993. Additionally, he also holds a Postgraduate degree in Environmental Science and a Masters' degree in Business Administration.
- He is the eighth PM in PNG's history and has held several important positions in the government, previously.
- Marape has worked as a parliamentary secretary for transport and works and has also featured in the parliamentary referral committee on inter-government relations.
- As per Guardian, there was an attempt made to topple his government in 2020 which proved unsuccessful. Marape was accused of failing to deliver on the promises made around corruption reform and economic development. During such a time of chaos in the island, Marape insisted that he would not resign as the Prime Minister.