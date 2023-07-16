'Jai Ho' performed twice at Paris banquet hosted by Emmanuel Macron for PM Modi. Watch

French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the banquet in Paris.

AR Rahman's Oscar-winning number "Jai Ho" from Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire was performed live at the Paris banquet hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit on July 14. The Prime Minister was in France for a two-day official visit and joined Macron for the French National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

It was apparently during a banquet at the iconic Louvre Museum complex in Paris where this moment was captured.



#WATCH | ‘Jai Ho’ song was played twice at the banquet hosted by France President Emmanuel Macron for PM Narendra Modi, in Paris on July 14. pic.twitter.com/wgg6HahpuN

— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

The leaders can be seen seated next to each other at the table with President Emmanuel Macron tapping away and "vibing" with the song as PM Modi smiled and nodded along to French performers singing the fast-tracked Hindi song originally sung by Sukhwinder Singh.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, PM Modi's visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. They said it is uncommon for foreign leaders to be invited as guests of honour on the Bastille Day or French National Day and the last time it was done was in 2017 when former US president Donald Trump was invited. "Even rarer is having foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participate in it," an official told news agency PTI.

The French National Day occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.

