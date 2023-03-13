'Jai Ho': AR Rahman congratulates Team 'RRR' on 'Naatu Naatu' Oscar win

MM Keeravani (left) and Chandra Bose pose for pictures after winning the Oscar on Monday.

Music composer AR Rahman congratulated MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose for winning the Oscar for the song "Naatu Naatu" on Monday.

"Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu and @boselyricist garu ....as predicted and well deserved ..Jaiho to both of you and the #RRR team!! #RRRatOSCARS," the 56-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle.

Keeravani won the Oscar in the 'Best Original Song' category, beating competition from the likes of ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, ‘This is Life’ from Everything Everywhere All At Once, ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like A Woman, and ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Keeravani and Bose were present on stage to collect the award.

The 56-year-old claimed two Academy awards in the ceremony held in 2009 in the "Best Original Score" category for "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Best Original Song" category for "Jai Ho". He, thus, became the first Indian to win two Oscar awards in the same night.

Rahman had earlier expressed that he wanted "Naatu Naatu" to win the academy award as he felt any award won by an Indian would help lift the country.

“I want Naatu Naatu to win, I wanted them to win the Grammy also because any award for any of us is going to lift India up…and the zone, the concentration of our culture will become higher," Rahman was quoted as saying, by ANI.

Rahman also congratulated the team of "Elephant Whisperers", which won the Oscar in the "Best Documentary Short Film" category.