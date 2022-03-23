IPL 2022: 5 overseas players to watch out for this season

IPL 2022: The English all-rounder Liam Livingstone was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 11.50 crore at the auction.

With IPL 2022 scheduled to begin on March 26, the excitement surrounding the cash-rich league has been growing exponentially. While homegrown players such as MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are a massive draw for fans of their respective franchises, international players too have a mega fan following.

Here are the five international cricket players fans will be keeping an eye out for during IPL 2022.

Liam Livingstone (L), of England, celebrates the dismissal of Brandon King, of West Indies, during the 5th and final T20I between West Indies and England at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on January 30, 2022.

The English all-rounder was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 11.50 crore at the IPL 2022 auction. Livingstone saw a bidding war among PBKS, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is often considered as a game-changer since he is a strong batsman and spin bowler. Livingstone has also been a good performer in domestic matches.

Kagiso Rabada

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada prepares to bowl on day five of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 1, 2022.

The South African pacer had won was the Purple Cap in IPL 2020 for being the highest wicket-taker while playing for Delhi Capitals. Rabada had taken 30 wickets that season. He picked up 15 wickets in IPL 2021 and is also among the strongest contenders for the Purple Cap this season. If the pitches are suitable, Rabada, bought by Punjab Kings, can be lethal.

The West Indies' explosive all-rounder has been unleashing some powerful shots in the nets while preparing for IPL 2022. Russell is arguably the most dangerous T20 player because of his ability to change the game with the bat, ball and with catches. Although his performance has not been up to the mark in the recent past due to injuries, but KKR saw his potential and bought him at the draft. Russell now wants to repay silence his critics with his performance.

Moeen Ali

Comilla Victorian's Moeen Ali plays a shot during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) second qualifier Twenty20 cricket match between Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorian at the Sher-e-Bangla cricket stadium in Dhaka on February 16, 2022.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from Test cricket only to fare better in other forms. He played an incredible knock of 77 runs in just 23 balls in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Representing Northern Warriors, Moeen played a stroke-filled knock to help his side beat Team Abu Dhabi by 10 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi last November. His fans are expecting similar performance during IPL 2022 on behalf of Chennai Super Kings.

Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell plays a shot against the Sri Lanka attack during the fifth Twenty20 international cricket match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on February 20, 2022.

The Australian all-rounder enjoyed a sensational outing with the bat in IPL 2021. He finished the season as the highest run-scorer for Royal Challengers Bangalore. This season, with Virat Kohli not in the best form and AB de Villiers no longer in the team, there will be a lot of expectations from Maxwell.