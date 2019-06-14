App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

iOS 13 beta reveals that Apple may shift to USB Type-C on iPhone 11

Apple’s MacBook and iPad Pro lineup already come with USB Type-C port, and it would be no surprise if the iPhones too shift to the new connector.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

Apple iPhone 11 is months away from its official launch and is already one of the most talked-about smartphones this year. There have been several rumours about what the next generation iPhones would offer. Latest to join the leak wagon is a Twitter user who has reported that Apple could ditch the lightning port in iPhone 11.

According to Twitter user Raphaël Mouton (@Raf___m), Apple would replace the lightning port with USB Type-C. Mouton has uploaded a screenshot of a visual he saw while restoring his iPhone for iOS 13 beta. The image shows an icon of USB Type-C instead of lightning cable for connecting the iPhone to the PC. 

This transition of lightning cable to USB Type-C has been rumoured for quite some time. The company shifted from 30-pin dock connector to lightning cable back in 2012 on iPhone 5.

Apple’s MacBook and iPad Pro lineup already come with USB Type-C port, and it would be no surprise if the iPhones too shift to the new connector.

Close

This update on the charging port falls in line with an earlier report by Bloomberg. The report made a similar claim and also suggested that the upcoming iPhones would have bigger batteries up to 4,000 mAh. However, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in one of his investor notes stated that Apple would not be ditching the Lightning port this year for Type-C.

related news

We are still a few months away from the iPhone’s official launch. With multiple reports already, more leaks and speculations would be made until Apple releases its latest iOS device. There have been reports about the iPhone rear camera unit getting a major upgrade and a redesign. 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 01:57 pm

tags #Apple #iPhone #smartphones

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.