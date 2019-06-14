iOS 13 beta reveals that Apple may shift to USB Type-C on iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is months away from its official launch and is already one of the most talked-about smartphones this year. There have been several rumours about what the next generation iPhones would offer. Latest to join the leak wagon is a Twitter user who has reported that Apple could ditch the lightning port in iPhone 11.



According to Twitter user Raphaël Mouton (Raf___m), Apple would replace the lightning port with USB Type-C. Mouton has uploaded a screenshot of a visual he saw while restoring his iPhone for iOS 13 beta. The image shows an icon of USB Type-C instead of lightning cable for connecting the iPhone to the PC.

This transition of lightning cable to USB Type-C has been rumoured for quite some time. The company shifted from 30-pin dock connector to lightning cable back in 2012 on iPhone 5.

Apple’s MacBook and iPad Pro lineup already come with USB Type-C port, and it would be no surprise if the iPhones too shift to the new connector.

This update on the charging port falls in line with an earlier report by Bloomberg. The report made a similar claim and also suggested that the upcoming iPhones would have bigger batteries up to 4,000 mAh. However, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in one of his investor notes stated that Apple would not be ditching the Lightning port this year for Type-C.