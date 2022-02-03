Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi's 4-point career advice to those looking for the next opportunity

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said that no one expected him to go to college, let alone lead a Fortune 500 company one day.(Image credit: Twitter)

Sasan Goodarzi's presence on social media has been mostly an inspiring one. The Intuit Inc. CEO not only shares his struggles, but also shows the path to overcome hurdles while inspiring others to have faith in their abilities.

Now, with the world experiencing The Great Resignation, with 4.5 million people quitting their jobs in the US in November 2021, Goodarzi has offered some advice to those who are looking for the next big opportunity in their careers.



Always dream big and remember that you own your career. For those looking for their next opportunity, here’s some advice that I’ve used throughout my career.

THREAD — Sasan Goodarzi (@sasan_goodarzi) January 18, 2022

In a Twitter thread, he pointed out that for a successful career, "Always dream big and remember that you own your career." Goodarzi then listed out three more pieces of advice that he claimed he used throughout his career.

Goodarzi, who had earlier written about the problems he faced as a student, said that no one expected him to go to college, let alone lead a Fortune 500 company one day.

"I was in high school with a 1.9 GPA, everyone told me what I couldn’t do. No one expected me to go to college, let alone one day lead a Fortune 500 company," he said. "Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t accomplish."

According to Goodarzi, the best way to learn is to put yourself in new situations. "You won't love everything you try, and that’s okay. You might even surprise yourself and end up creating an entirely new map for your future," he said.

"My first internship was at a prestigious company, but I hated it. I couldn’t wait to leave each day," Goodarzi tweeted. This, however, made him realise what he didn't want in his career. "And that allowed me to determine my next steps," he added.