MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi's 4-point career advice to those looking for the next opportunity

    Sasan Goodarzi pointed out that for a successful career, "Always dream big and remember that you own your career." The Intuit CEO then listed out three more pieces of advice that he claimed he used throughout his career.

    Ankita Sengupta
    February 03, 2022 / 03:49 PM IST
    Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said that no one expected him to go to college, let alone lead a Fortune 500 company one day.(Image credit: Twitter)

    Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi said that no one expected him to go to college, let alone lead a Fortune 500 company one day.(Image credit: Twitter)


    Sasan Goodarzi's presence on social media has been mostly an inspiring one. The Intuit Inc. CEO not only shares his struggles, but also shows the path to overcome hurdles while inspiring others to have faith in their abilities.

    Now, with the world experiencing The Great Resignation, with 4.5 million people quitting their jobs in the US in November 2021, Goodarzi has offered some advice to those who are looking for the next big opportunity in their careers.

    In a Twitter thread, he pointed out that for a successful career, "Always dream big and remember that you own your career."  Goodarzi then listed out three more pieces of advice that he claimed he used throughout his career.

    Close
    'Your dreams are yours to own'

    Goodarzi, who had earlier written about the problems he faced as a student, said that no one expected him to go to college, let alone lead a Fortune 500 company one day.

    "I was in high school with a 1.9 GPA, everyone told me what I couldn’t do. No one expected me to go to college, let alone one day lead a Fortune 500 company," he said. "Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t accomplish."

    'Take risks with different roles'

    According to Goodarzi, the best way to learn is to put yourself in new situations. "You won't love everything you try, and that’s okay. You might even surprise yourself and end up creating an entirely new map for your future," he said.

    'You’re not always going to love everything you do, but you can always learn'

    "My first internship was at a prestigious company, but I hated it. I couldn’t wait to leave each day," Goodarzi tweeted. This, however, made him realise what he didn't want in his career. "And that allowed me to determine my next steps," he added.

     
    Ankita Sengupta
    Tags: #CEO Intuit #Sasan Goodarzi
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 03:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.