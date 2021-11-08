The Great Resignation | A look at what’s driving employees to quit and what employers can do to retain talent

A deep look at what’s driving employees to dump their jobs and what’s in store for the future for both employers and employees. Image: News18 Creative)

The term ‘great resignation’ was coined by US academic Anthony Klotz for the wave of pandemic resignations. (Image: News18 Creative)

With the trend continuing for many months, it shows signs of being more than a blip. (Image: News18 Creative)

A study found that resignation rates were higher among employees who worked in fields who had experienced extreme increases in demand due to the pandemic, likely leading to increased workloads and burnout. (Image: News18 Creative)

The stress left many workers to question their priorities and to search for a better way. (Image: News18 Creative)

Lockdowns and movement restrictions during the pandemic resulted in many jobs turning remote. The pandemic also accelerated automation of jobs. Experts believe that these trends may forever redefine the way people work. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s some advice for business leaders hoping to retain their workforce… (Image: News18 Creative)

Engage your people in your company brand. Revenue rises when brands engage employees. (Image: News18 Creative)

According to 2021 Global Talent Trends report, 72 percent of surveyed employees felt that their employer was failing to deliver connection, progress and a commitment to employee development. (Image: News18 Creative)

Here’s how to engage people. (Image: News18 Creative)