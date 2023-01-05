Andrew Tate's $2.9 million Bugatti and other cars seized days after Greta Thunberg face-off

Andrew Tate had bragged to Greta Thunberg about owning 33 cars.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who boasted about owning 33 cars to climate activist Greta Thunberg last month, lost 11 luxury cars after the police in Romania seized them, Insider reported quoting an official.

The seizure of his cars comes days after he was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group, Insider reported quoting an official.

Among the confiscated cars are a Bugatti worth $2.9 million, a Rolls-Royce worth at least $300,000 and an Aston Martin worth around $250,000.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, told Insider that the cars were being seized to "sustain the cost of the investigation" and that they would also be collateral to fund any payments to the alleged victims.

On December 28, Tate was told to “get a life” by Thunberg on Twitter after he told her he owned 33 cars with "enormous emissions.

Hello @GretaThunberg

I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. pic.twitter.com/ehhOBDQyYU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 27, 2022

It all began when Tate, a self-described misogynist, bragged about owning “33 cars” and said he is happy to share details about the “enormous emissions” of his cars. Tagging Greta Thunberg , he asked for her email address.

Thunberg, 19, clapped back with a savage reply. “Yes, please do enlighten me,” she tweeted in response, adding a made-up email address to mock Tate. The fake address ends with “get a life”.

Tate, in turn, shared his response in a video. The two-minute clip has him speaking, wearing a robe and holding a cigar. At one point, he is seen collecting two pizza boxes from someone and placing them on the table.

The boxes, from Jerry’s Pizza – which has outlets in Romania – are suspected to have helped the Romanian authorities track down Andrew Tate, according to several reports.

Tate, banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic comments and hate speech, and his brother Tristan will be detained for 24 hours alongside two Romanian suspects, prosecutors from the anti-organised-crime unit said in a statement after raiding their properties in Bucharest.