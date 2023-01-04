Indian-American family survives plunging off cliff in Tesla. Elon Musk reacts

A family of four survived after plunging off a 250-foot cliff in their Tesla Model Y (Images: SMCSheriff/Twitter)

An Indian-American family in California survived plunging off a 250-foot cliff in their Tesla. Their rescue was described as miraculous, given that few have survived accidents off the notoriously dangerous area known as Devil’s Slide, reports ABC News.

But while the crash was initially believed to be an accident, evidence later emerged suggesting that Dharmesh Patel had deliberately driven his Tesla off the cliff while his wife and two children were inside the car.

Patel, 41, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said, according to New York Times.

Rescuing Patel and his family after the crash was a dangerous operation that involved firefighters rappelling down the cliff. All four occupants of the car were conscious and alert when rescuers arrived.

Media reports suggested that the Tesla Model Y carrying the family had crashed along Devil’s Slide – a steep and rocky area – on Monday morning. The car flipped a few times before landing on its wheels. Witnesses called 911, USA’s emergency number, at around 10.50 am on Monday morning.

Firefighters rappelled down the steep cliff to rescue the two children, aged four and seven. The children managed to escape largely unharmed. Patel and his wife had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Brian Pottenger, the incident commander for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said it was “very, very rare” for people to survive such a fall. The children’s car seats may have saved their lives, said Pottenger.

Tesla Model Y has a five-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP). Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded to news reports about the Patel family’s miraculous escape, calling it “good news.”



Good news — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2023



The San Mateo County Sherriff’s Office said the adults suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, while the two children were unharmed.

Investigators worked overtime on Monday to analyse the crash site and interview witnesses, after which it was determined that the crash had been intentional. Police refused to reveal the evidence which led them to believe Patel had crashed the Tesla on purpose.