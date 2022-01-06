Reliance Jio introduces UPI autopay in collaboration with NPCI

Reliance Jio, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has launched autopay facilities for millions of UPI and Jio users, making the telecom giant the first player in its industry to integrate with this unique e-mandate feature.

This feature, namely the UPI autopay, would allow Jio customers to set standing instructions on the MyJio app for a hassle-free recharging experience and allow them to seamlessly enjoy their favourite tariff plans.

Hundreds of millions of both Jio prepaid and postpaid customers can now set standing instructions on the MyJio App using UPI autopay for their favourite tariff plans and enjoy hassle-free auto-recharge and bill payment experiences.

Jio’s integration with UPI autopay has made it the first player in the telecom industry to go live with the unique e-mandate feature that was launched by NPCI.

Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Products - NPCI, said, “We are glad to associate with Jio and witness UPI autopay venturing into the ever-evolving telecom sector. We believe our collaboration will change the way Jio customers experience a renewal of their mobile tariff plans. "

"With UPI autopay, it’s our constant endeavour at NPCI to provide an extra layer of comfort and convenience to all the customers for their recurring spends and payments. We believe that this integration will drive a favourable customer sentiment about seamless and automated recurring payments.” he added.

The mandate would mean that Jio users will no longer have to remember their recharge or renewal dates, for their chosen plan will be auto-renewed under the UPI autopay feature as and when their plan's validity expires. The users can, per their requirements, also modify, remove, or create the e-mandates.

Also, for executing recharges of up to Rs 5,000, the need to enter a UPI pin to validate the transaction has also been done away with.

Kiran Thomas, Director - Jio, said, “The combination of Jio’s superior prepaid and postpaid plans and UPI autopay will now be available to every Jio user. Jio users will no longer need to remember their recharge renewal date or bill payment date and perform manual payments. This will enable an ALWAYS-ON service experience for every Jio prepaid user.”

