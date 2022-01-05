MARKET NEWS

Skill-based casual gaming company Zupee announces partnership with Reliance Jio

The company's games will be distributed to all the Jio and Jio Phone customers.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2022 / 08:47 PM IST

Skill-based casual gaming company Zupee announced partnership with Jio Platforms Limited with an aim to roll out more games in multiple languages.


Zupee which has over 70 million downloads in India will be using the new capital raised to grow its reach.


It will also utilize the funds to develop new products, enhance design experiences, expand into new geographies, ramp up marketing, reach, penetration, research and innovation, and to hire top talent.


The games will be distributed to all the Jio and Jio Phone customers.


Zupee also said that over 150 million 5G handsets are expected to be sold before the commercial launch of 5G in India, and they are looking to capture this market with partnership with Jio.

“Indian smartphone exports are expected to increase from USD 3.6 billion in 2020-21 to USD 55 billion in 2025-26 which is a 15x growth. As a home-grown start-up, we want to put Indian products and games on all those devices that can take the India story to the world,” said Dilsher Singh, Founder & CEO, Zupee.


Zupee recently completed $102 million in Series B funding round and with that the total funds the company has raised stands at $121 million with Zupee now valued at $600 million valuation.


The gaming company has seen participation from marquee investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India & Orios Venture Partners.


Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 5, 2022 08:47 pm

