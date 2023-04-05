Imran Khan walks into Pak court with bulletproof ‘bucket’ on head. Watch

Imran Khan wears a bulletproof headgear to court (Image credit: @PTIofficial/Twitter)

Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader Imran Khan appeared before a Lahore court on Tuesday wearing a ‘bulletproof bucket’ on his head. Khan was filmed walking into the anti-terror court amid high security, his entire face obscured by the black headgear. The cricketer-turned-politician was apparently unable to see properly - he was supported by men on either side as he walked into the court seeking bail in three cases registered against him.

His security was also seen holding bulletproof shield covers as he walked into the court.

Imran Khan had survived an assassination attempt in November 2022 while giving a speech in Wazirabad, Punjab. Khan, 70, was shot in the leg when a gunman opened fire at his container-mounted-truck.



عمران خان سخت سیکیورٹی میں انسداد دہشتگردی عدالت پیش ہوئے۔ pic.twitter.com/ZKetvQBQUe

— PTI (@PTIofficial) April 4, 2023

He appeared before an anti-terror court in Lahore on April 3 seeking an extension of the interim bail granted to him in three cases relating to the clashes that took place between his supporters and the police outside his residence in Lahore last month.

The police registered the cases against Khan and other PTI leaders for allegedly attacking the police teams and burning official property and vehicles outside his Zaman Park residence.

The anti-terrorism court extended Khan’s bail till April 13. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, issuing the orders, extended the bail of 70-year-old Khan in multiple cases after the cricketer-turned-politician appeared before the court in a personal capacity, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In the last hearing, presiding judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar directed the PTI chief to ensure his appearance at each subsequent hearing and also join the police investigation into the cases.

(With inputs from PTI)