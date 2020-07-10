ICSE 10th Result 2020 | When and where: List of websites to check CISCE Class 10 results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be announcing the ICSE and ISC Board results 2020 on July 10. The ISC class 10 result and the ICSE class 12 result will be declared at 3 pm on the official website.

Results can be checked on the Council’s website and also be accessed via the Careers portal.

ICSE Class 10 students and ISC Class 12 students can also get their board results via an SMS.

Where to check ICSE class 10 result 2020

As mentioned above, students can visit the CISCE website to check their ISCE class 10 result 2020. They can visit the website (cisce.org) or click here for the direct link of ISCE class 10 result 2020.

Students can also get their ISCE class 10 results via an SMS. For that, they will need to send a message in the format ICSE<Space><Unique Id> to 09248082883.

Schools can access the results by logging into the ‘Career’ portal of the council using the principal’s login id and password.

How to check ICSE class 10 result 2020

— Visit the official CISCE website.

— On the homepage, select the course ICSE.

— Enter your 7-digit UID, Index number and the Captcha.

— Click on Show Result.

— The result will be displayed on the screen.

— Download the results and take its print out for future reference.