Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IAS officer returns to work two weeks after giving birth, carries baby to office

Saumya Pandey, the young Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was appointed the nodal officer for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad recently, returned to work within 14 days of giving birth.

Moneycontrol News

The dedication and commitment of the sub-divisional magistrate of Modinagar are earning her praise from all quarters. Saumya Pandey, the young Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who was appointed the nodal officer for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad recently, returned to work within 14 days of giving birth. She was back in the office just two weeks after delivery, with her baby girl in tow.

Pandey told news agency ANI: “I am an IAS officer, so I have to look after my service... In rural India, women do their household and work related to their livelihood in pregnancy during the near days of delivery. After giving birth they take care of the child while managing their work and household. Similarly, it is the blessings of God that I am able to do my administrative work with my three-week-old daughter.”

She further said her family has been greatly supportive while the people at the tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration have also supported her through her pregnancy and even after her delivery.

The IAS officer informed that she had taken 22-day leave in September during her operation and was back at work within two weeks of her delivery.

With ANI inputs
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #IAS officer #India

