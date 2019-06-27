Huawei's 5G business is on the rise despite the US and China trade war

Huawei was dealt a significant blow in the weeks leading up to the 5G rollout when a White House Executive Order blocked the Chinese tech giant from doing business with American companies. US Trade Ban aside, Huawei seems to be doing pretty well in the global 5G arena.

Ryan Ding, President of Huawei’s carrier business group, claimed that the company’s equipment is the driving force behind two-thirds of commercially launched 5G networks outside China.

During the “5G is now” summit, Huawei’s managing director spoke about its successful 5G business. He claimed that Huawei managed to secure 50 commercial contracts around the world, which made the Chinese tech giant the world’s biggest 5G equipment supplier.

According to GSMArena, Huawei’s dominating market share, consisting of 2160 5G SEP patents as compared to Nokia’s 1516. Statistics indicate China leads the way in 5G equipment with a resounding 34 percent, while South Korea follows in second with 25 percent and the US and Finland accounting for 14 percent each. Only 8 percent of 5G equipment comes from Sweden.

Huawei has also captured 50 commercial 5G contracts in countries like Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and South Korea. According to Ding, the Shenzhen-based firm has already shipped over 150,000 base stations.

Huawei’s impressive number of deals have come despite the United States Government’s ongoing effort to cripple the Chinese telecom equipment supplier’s ability to do business with US companies.

Jay Chen, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei India, said, “I am ready to sign a ‘no back door’ agreement with my customers (telcos) and the Indian government today.”

A “back door” agreement will ensure Huawei won’t be able to access its customers’ network without consent.

Chen further added, “I would like to propose this to all original equipment manufacturers that let’s sign this agreement with customers (telcos) and the government for network security compliance.”

Huawei CEO, Ren Zhengfei believes that US trade restrictions will have a negative impact on short term output. The development of its own O.S., chips and core technologies, should ensure self-dependency in the long term.