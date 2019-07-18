Huawei launches Watch GT Active in India: Specs, price and features

Huawei has expanded its smartwatch lineup in India with the launch of Watch GT Active. The new smartwatch would go on sale exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 15,990. The Watch GT Active was launched earlier this year alongside the P30-series.

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen. The 46mm-sized smartwatch comes with a resolution of 454*454 pixels.

Like any other ‘active’ smartwatch, the Watch GT Active comes with many activity-based features. It includes a Triathlon mode which tracks the data of swimming, cycling and running. It also supports sleep monitoring with the help of TruSleep 2.0. The mode suggests over 200 different ways to improve sleep quality. The Watch GT Active also features heart-rate monitoring using TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring.

With all these features, the Watch GT Active promises to offer up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge. It runs on Huawei’s custom Lite OS and is compatible with Android and iOS. Other specifications include 5ATM Water-resistant up to 50 meters. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, and GALILEO. It also has sensors like 3D distance, Altitude barometer and compass.