Huawei could launch the Mate X with Kirin 990 SoC and an upgraded camera setup

Last week, it was reported that Huawei has pushed to launch of the Mate X. The foldable smartphone’s exact release date is not yet available but is expected to launch before November this year. Meanwhile, it is reported that the Mate X would come with slightly different specifications than initially showcased.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the Mate X could come with Huawei’s in-house Kirin HiSilicon 990 SoC. The flagship processor is based on 7nm architecture and would come with Balong 5000 5G modem. When first showcased at the Mobile World Conference earlier this year, the Mate X was powered by a Kirin 980 SoC.

The use of Kirin 990 SoC on the Mate X could possibly support 4K 60 fps video recording as rumoured. The same processor is rumoured to power the Mate 30-series expected to launch on September 19.

Huawei’s current flagship processor, Kirin 980 SoC, does not support 4K 60 fps video recording. Its competitors, Apple’s A-series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC have been providing support for the feature. Likely, Huawei would finally offer 4K 60 fps support on Kirin 990 SoC for Mate X and the Mate 30-series.

The second upgrade in the Mate X could be a triple camera setup similar to the Huawei P30-series. The optics setup on the P30-series features an RYYB colour filter instead of RGB.

These changes have reportedly made the Mate X 13 grams heavier, which now weighs 300 grams, as per a TENAA listing.

The Mate X’s launch has been delayed twice since its initial showcase at the Mobile World Conference earlier this year. The company has been working on fixing some issues in Mate X, which has led to a delayed launch.