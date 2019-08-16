App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Mate X launch delayed again, next version could have more screens

Huawei Mate X’s delay makes way for Samsung to take the lead in launching the Galaxy Fold first.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei has yet again delayed the release date of its foldable smartphone, the Mate X. The company is making changes in Mate X’s design, resulting in a delayed-release. 

Huawei would possibly release the Mate X between September and November. Technology website Techradar first reported about the foldable smartphone’s delayed launch at Huawei’s press event in its Shenzhen headquarters. The company, in its statement, confirmed that the Mate X is still scheduled to release “between September and November 2019.”

Last week, it was reported that the Mate X would release in September in limited quantities. The company was said to have fixed some minor issues and make improvements in Mate X’s design. The Mate X now comes with a ‘Falcon Wing’ design and has a slimmer lock button. It would continue to have a steel back unlike the alternative aluminium back which reportedly is not strong enough in Huawei’s tests.

Close

The report also mentions that the next year’s Mate X would have an additional display. It is possible that Huawei might replace the steel cover with a glass back that can be used as a touch display.

related news

Huawei Mate X’s delay makes way for Samsung to take the lead in launching the Galaxy Fold first. Samsung is confirmed to launch the Galaxy Fold in September after making certain improvements in the foldable device. These improvements include extending the top protective layer beyond the bezel, making it an integral part of the display that should not be removed.

The space between the hinge area and the display has also been reduced, and Samsung has added new protection caps at the top and bottom to fix this issue. 

Both Huawei and Samsung have not confirmed the exact launch date of their respective foldable smartphones.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 12:45 pm

