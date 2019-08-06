Huawei Mate X ready to hit the market in September

Huawei’s foldable smartphone, Mate X, is reportedly hitting the shelves next month. The Chinese manufacturer would launch its first foldable smartphone during the Huawei Developer Conference in the coming days.

According to a GizmoChina report, the Huawei Mate would be launched in limited quantities in the next few days. However, interested buyers would have to wait to get their hands on the Mate X, as it would only go on sale in September.

The reason behind Mate X’s limited quantities is said to be a complex ‘Falcon Wing’ design that is resulting in production and supply concerns.

The Huawei Mate X was initially supposed to be launched in June. The company then decided to postpone the launch, citing Galaxy Fold’s durability debacle.

Since it was first showcased at the Mobile World Conference 2019, the Mate X has been one of the most anticipated foldable smartphones. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Mate X stays completely flat when folded or unfolded.

The Mate X has three displays— 6.6-inch front screen with a 2,480x1,148-pixel resolution, 6.38-inch rear display with 2,480x892-pixel resolution and an unfolded 8-inch interior OLED display with a resolution of 2,480x2,200-pixels. Huawei claims that the screens have been tested for 1,00,000 folds.

The main screen (6.6-inch display) is the one that would be in front when the phone is folded. When you unfold the smartphone, it converts into an 8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display with no notch. Fold it up further, and the back has a smaller 6.4-inch display with the rear cameras on the sidebar that doubles as a screen for taking selfies.

Teamed with Leica, the Mate X boasts three cameras with a 40-megapixel wide sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone also has a mirror shooting mode that would give a preview of what the user is shooting, thanks to the rear display panel.

Under the hood, the Mate X runs on Huawei’s in-house Kirin Hi-Silicon 980 processor with Balong 5000 5G chipset. It has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. In terms of battery, the Mate X has two cells that when combined, have a capacity of 4,500-mAh with 55W fast-charging support.

The Mate X is 5G-ready as well.

Huawei is yet to unfold the official market release date of the Mate X. It is also unclear which countries would first get their hands on the Mate X.