Huawei Mate 30 Pro with curved-edge display spotted ahead of launch: All you need to know

Huawei is rumoured to launch the Mate 30 series on September 19. The flagship lineup, which is expected to consist of the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, has been subjected to multiple leaks, that has revealed many of its specifications. A new report allegedly shows off the Mate 30 Pro out in the open.

Images of what looks like the Mate 30 Pro have surfaced on GizmoChina. The images show an alleged Mate 30 Pro’s front panel sporting curved edges as per previous leaks.

The display has been covered at the top with a thick case, which hides the rumoured notch for the front camera and 3D face unlock system. Multiple speculations in the past have suggested that the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro would feature dual-curved edge display.

The report also includes an image of the back panel which has been covered with a case. However, it does hint a few specifications that have been reported in the past. The area near the rear camera has a covered cut-out which looks like, can be opened whenever needed. On the left side of the camera unit, there is a vertical strip which looks like LED lights.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Mate 30’s camera unit would have a circular module with the three cameras and LED flash placed inside it.

Other Mate 30 Pro rumoured specs include a 6.71-inch Quad HD+ display, a 7nm Kirin 990 SoC with up to 12GB RAM and a 4,200 mAh battery. The battery cell is expected to support 55W fast charging and wireless charging.

