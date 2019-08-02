Huawei Mate 30 Pro to sport triple camera setup with two 40MP sensors

Huawei’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Mate 30 Pro is rumoured to get significant upgrades. Leaked specifications of the Mate 30 Pro’s rear camera unit suggest that it would have not one, but two 40MP sensors at the back.

The Mate 30 Pro would have a triple camera setup with two 40MP sensors, according to a tipster named Teme. The tipster has uploaded an image which reveals the back panel of the Mate 30 Pro.



I told you a few rumors about Mate 30 pro camera, IMO this is more possible.

40MP 1/1.5" sensor with f/1.6 - f/1.4 aparture, RYYB pixel layout and Cine lens features when taking video.

40MP 1/1.7" 120° ultrawide lens with cine lens features.

8MP tele 5X zoom#HuaweiMate30Pro pic.twitter.com/ac3ODQnqVV

— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) July 31, 2019

According to the tipster, the primary camera would have a 40MP 1/1.5” sensor with an f/1.6-1.4 aperture. The main shooter would have an RYYB pixel layout, similar to the P30 Pro’s camera. The primary camera would support ‘Cine Lens’ when shooting videos.

The secondary lens in the square-shaped camera unit would also feature a 40MP 1/1.7”, 120-degrees ultra-wide sensor. This lens, too, would support the ‘Cine Lens’ feature. The third sensor would be an 8MP telephoto sensor with 5x zooming capabilities.

Other details revealed in the image include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a mic, and a speaker grille placed at the top. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner below the camera unit.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is rumoured to sport a 6.71-inch Super AMOLED 90Hz display with a larger notch for a 3D facial recognition system. It is expected to be powered by a Kirin HiSilicon 985 SoC. Storage details are unavailable at the moment. It is also speculated that there could be a massive 4.200 mAh battery with support for a 55W fast-charging.