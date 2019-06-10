HTC to make a comeback in the smartphone market with the launch of U19e on June 11

After a very long time, HTC is launching a new smartphone called U19e on June 11. The U19e would be HTC’s mid-range offering and would be initially launched in Taiwan.

HTC previously launched a smartphone back in December 2018 and has lately been focusing on VR technology. The once-a-smartphone-giant company plans to make a come back with the launch of U19e.

While the official teaser has not revealed any specifications, recent leaks give a hint of what can be expected from the smartphone.

According to the recent Geekbench listing, HTC U19e with the model number 2Q7A100 would come with an Octa-core 1.71GHz Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6GB RAM. The listings also revealed that the U19e would run on Android 9.0 out of the box.

In another leak, a supposedly AnTuTu benchmark list was posted on Weibo which revealed that U19e scored 1,69,617 in the benchmark tests. Further, It could come with Adreno 616 for graphics and have 128GB internal storage.

A report by PhoneRadar suggests that U19e would sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone could be available in Purple and Green colour options.

There are currently no details on the design or camera setup of U19e. More details would be unveiled tomorrow after HTC officially launches the smartphone in Taiwan.