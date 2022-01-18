MARKET NEWS

How this boss made sure employee did not catastrophise after receiving her ‘call me’ mail

A TikTok user recently posted a video about how her boss sent her a clear mail, thereby saving her from going down the spiral of anxious thoughts.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST
The boss explained in her mail that she only wanted to know her employee's holidays has been.



A TikTok user recently posted a video about how her boss sent her the perfect mail asking her to call them while making it clear that they just wanted to catch up, thereby saving her from catastrophising.

The woman, Jess, said in the video that she received an email from her boss after 8 am one morning, according to a report in LADbible. The mail began with “call me when you have a chance”.

But the woman’s boss did not leave it at that. In an effort to put her mind at ease, she said she had not spoken to her in a while and wanted to see how her time off work had been.

“Nothing is wrong,” the woman’s boss added in her mail. “Please do not read anything else into that request.”

Those who watched the woman’s video praised her boss for her clear message. "This is a perfect email!" one person said.

The official account of TikTok on LinkedIn said: "The best boss award goes to…"

Others shared how they communicate similarly with their employees: "I have to do this with some of my employees. 'Hey can we schedule a touch base? You are not in trouble and I am not mad,” one person said, according to LADbible.

Another account on TikTok said: “I start conversations out like this with my students and sometimes even my own son. It really helps!"

Jess’ boss also joined the conversation. “It’s common for me to call staff members and say 'can you come see me in my office? YOU’RE NOT IN TROUBLE'" she said in a comment on her employee’s video.
first published: Jan 18, 2022 01:52 pm

