Honor 9X, 9X Pro specifications and render images leaked hours before launch

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is going to launch the Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro today in China. Before its official launch, full specifications and render images of the Honor 9X-series have leaked, again.

Specifications and features of the Honor 9X-series have leaked in the past. The company has confirmed some of the specs like an all-screen design, a Kirin 810 SoC that would be standard on both the devices.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has now leaked the complete specification list and colour options of the Honor 9X and 9X Pro before they launch today in China.

As per the leaks, Honor 9X and 9X Pro would come with an almost bezel-less design with a no-notch display. Both the smartphones would sport a 6.59-inch Full HD+ screen with a 1080 * 2340 resolution.

Under the hood, both smartphones would get powered by a Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC. The Honor 9X would come paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage options.

The 9XPro would launch in two variants with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage options.

For selfies, there would be a front-facing pop-up camera with a 16MP f/2.2 sensor.

At the back, the Honor 9X Pro would feature triple cameras comprising a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP setup. The Honor 9X, on the other hand, would have a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.

The battery on both the devices would have 4,000 mAh capacity. The report does not mention any information on fast-charging support. However, previous reports suggest that the 9X Pro would have 22.5W fast-charging, whereas the Honor 9X would support 10W fast-charging.

The Honor 9X would be launched in Plain Black, Gradient Blue and Gradient Red colours, while the 9X Pro would be available in Gradient Purple and Simple Black.